Council awarded almost £500,000 to help new migrant communities in Slough

Nearly half a million pounds has been awarded to Slough Borough Council for two projects to help new migrant communities in the town.

The funding comes from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government for council projects across the UK, which helps to ease pressures of local services resulting from recent migration.

Out of the funding received, £313,900 will be allocated to the Chalvey 360 project which aims to support Slough’s Roma community.

The funding will enable the community, particularly Roma children, to learn more about the society they are living in while maintaining their unique cultural characteristics.

The project will also help residents understand each other and increase community cohesion.

A further £170,000 has been awarded to a learning programme called Migration Achieves which aims to help new arrivals to the town integrate.

Slough is one of 123 projects across England to be awarded with the funding.

Cllr Martin Carter, cabinet member for inclusive growth and skills, said: “Slough has a great track record of welcoming new communities, and we are very proud of the vibrancy and diversity of our town.

“However, we appreciate that embedding new communities with existing ones can sometimes come with challenges, which is why projects like Chalvey 360 are vital in helping communities to integrate.”