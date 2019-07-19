Tributes paid to Meet & Mingle founder after losing her battle with cancer

A charity founder who changed the lives of struggling women in and around Slough has died at the age of 56 after a two-year battle with cancer.

Aksa Marshal, the brains behind women’s organisation Meet & Mingle, died peacefully surrounded by her family at Thames Hospice on Tuesday.

In an interview with the Slough Express last Thursday, Aksa said the group had promised her that it will carry on.

Running since 2013, Meet and Mingle is a non-profit charity for women in and around the town who feel lonely, isolated, depressed or stressed, providing activities and days out for them.

It has also branched out to provide support groups including the Macmillan Cancer Support Group.

Aksa moved to the UK from Pakistan with her husband Shahzad more than 30 years ago and had two daughters – Ana Marshal, 27, and Asa Marshal, 30. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer two years ago.

Last week, she was joined by around 200 friends and colleagues at Thames Hospice for an informal gathering.

She told the Express: “I couldn’t have done this without my husband or two girls.

“The group will carry on, they have promised me they will keep it going.

“I just want to thank and praise God for what He has done in Slough. I want to thank everyone who has supported us.”

A post on the Meet & Mingle Facebook page said: “We are deeply saddened to share the news that our beloved Aksa, wonderful wife and precious mother, passed away last night.

“She fought her two-year battle with cancer full of strength, bravery, positivity and with a smile up until her last breath.

“She passed peacefully surrounded by family. There is no doubt she will be missed my many and forgotten by none.

“Please do keep us in your prayers as we are heartbroken, but know she is not suffering and is at peace in a much better place.

“Rest in peace my darling.”