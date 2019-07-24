Talks 'intensifying' between council and developer over Slough town centre regeneration

A ‘masterplan’ for the long-awaited regeneration of Slough town centre is expected to be revealed in ‘eight to 10 weeks’.

Residents have been waiting for plans to come forward since the sale of the Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre to the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) back in 2016.

Council leader James Swindlehurst faced questions about the stalled regeneration project at a full council meeting held at The Curve last night.

He told councillors that ‘talks are intensifying’ between development and investment firm British Land, who have been contracted to deliver the redevelopment on behalf of the ADIA.

Cllr Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) said: “We are now entering a phase where our meetings will intensify as we look to bring forward a proposed masterplan of what we can expect Slough’s town centre to look like within the next eight to 10 weeks.

“Our officers and British Land will be working collaboratively to deliver a transformational masterplan for the centre of Slough which includes our transport vision.”

Slough Conservatives member Charlie Olsen asked whether the council could provide any proof that an agreement had been struck between the ADIA and British Land and whether the development would take place.

Cllr Swindlehurst responded: “They’re (British Land) definitely real and they’re definitely here and I know from the hour I spent on the phone to Richard Wise (head of residential development) yesterday morning that it’s definitely coming.”

He added: “They are delighted the council has taken control of the former Thames Valley University (TVU) site and see this as making a significant contribution to their plans for a holistic town centre joining up the train station with Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre and the TVU.

“I’d like to thank British Land for their confidence in the ability of this town to succeed and their openness and willingness to collaborate with the council’s leadership on the plans.”

Notable developments British Land has delivered include The Leadenhall Building, in London, otherwise known as The Cheesegrater.