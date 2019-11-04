Slough fireworks spectacular 2019

An array of colours lit up the Slough sky on Saturday for the return of the council’s fireworks spectacular event.

With a 20-minute long display set to music, the fireworks wowed the thousands of people who visited Upton Court Park in Upton Road at the weekend for the Express-sponsored event.

Featuring hits from the Lion King and from Queen, the display was specially choreographed and arranged to fit with the music.

A funfair entertained crowds in the other area of the park before the main show was met with an applause from an appreciative crowd.

The Slough Borough Council-run event is a key moment on the Slough calendar, bringing people in not just for the fireworks but for the following bonfire.

Due to the wet weather, the fire was helped with some ‘surprises’ this year – one million firecrackers helped to ignite the blaze.

Mark Sunny-Pedder, from Future Effects, the company behind the display, told the Express on the night: “It’s a hard event to put on, just because of the weather.

“It is all electronically done now. So it’s all electrics, and electrics and water aren’t friends either. So it was quite demanding today.”

He added: “There’s probably a day and a half to write the show. So by writing the show, you grab the music and then you design the show a little bit around the music.

“You notice that the highs and lows are the same up in the sky. Then there would be a day and a half again to pull the show and fuse it.

“So once you’ve written it and said you want this type of shell, or this colour, or whatever, you have to then grab that, fuse it all up, transport it down and we have got the guys here who take it off the van and make the magic happen.”