Mayoral visit celebrates Slough cake shop's five-star hygiene rating

A shop that specialises in eggless, vegetarian cream cakes celebrated its latest five-star hygiene rating with a visit from the town’s first citizen.

The mayor, Cllr Avtar Kaur Cheema, went to Egg Free Cake Box, in the High Street, on October 23 to congratulate the store on its ‘Scores on the Doors’ mark.

Those with a liking for sweet treats can get their cakes personalised with hand-written messages while photographs can also be added.

Visit www.eggfreecake. co.uk for more details.