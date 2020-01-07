Britwell man continues 42-year tradition with present giveaway at Wexham Park Hospital

A kind-hearted resident continued a long-standing tradition by handing out presents at Wexham Park Hospital at Christmas.

Joe Elms, from Britwell, launched his present appeal at the age of 18 but 42 years later his fundraising campaign is still going strong.

The 61-year-old raised £2000 in the build up to the festive season this year with the help of events staged at Farnham Royal Cricket Club.

Presents were also donated by the Tesco Superstore in Taplow, thanks to staff member Petra, and Sainsbury’s in Farnham Road.

He delivered the presents to both patients and staff at the hospital in Wexham Street the week before Christmas.

Joe said: “I’m a local boy and it’s a local hospital.

“I’ve always lived in Slough and always supported the town.

“It makes my Christmas knowing that I’ve done it.”

Next year is set to be the last time that the postal worker runs his present appeal.

He added: “It’s sad this is the last one but hopefully one of the younger people at the cricket club can take it up.”