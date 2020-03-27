Slough Foodbank launches Crowdfunder appeal to raise emergency funds

A partnership has been formed between Slough Foodbank and Crowdfunder UK to raise emergency funds during the coronavirus crisis.

Last week the Express reported how the foodbank, based in Montrose Avenue, had seen its volunteer network depleted by about a third due to people self-isolating.

The charity has now said the virus is impacting its service on several fronts.

There has been an increase in food demand across the whole borough and a reduction in donations as people’s shopping habits change.

Essential items which are included in pre-packed food parcels are also more expensive and more difficult to find at the moment, the charity added.

Anyone who can donate should visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/sloughfoodbank.

If you are able to donate food, this can be dropped off at the foodbank’s base at 411 Montrose Avenue, Slough, which is open from 1 to 3pm on Mondays and 10am to noon on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Items which are currently on the charity’s wish list include long-life fruit juice, sponge puddings, tinned fruit and tinned meat and toiletries such as soap, shower gel, toilet paper and toothpaste.