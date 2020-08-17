Closure order issued to stop to anti-social behaviour at Manor House in Stoke Poges

Thames Valley Police (TVP) secured a closure order for Manor House in Stoke Poges to prevent 'escalating incidents of antisocial behaviour, disorder and criminality'.

The full closure order which has been granted for three months prevents anyone apart from professionals and named individuals from entering the property in Rickmans Lane.

TVP Chiltern and South Buckinghamshire tweeted that the closure order had been secured from its @TVP_ChiltSBucks Twitter account on Friday

The tweet reads: “The Order was sought as a result of escalating incidents of antisocial behaviour, disorder and criminality at the premises. We hope this will offer the community some respite from the issues they have experienced as a result of incidents at the property.”