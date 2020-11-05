NHS and emergency services workers offered free monthly passes for Slough's e-scooters

NHS staff and emergency services workers can ride for free this month on Slough’s new e-scooters.

The bright orange vehicles have been available to use in the town since last month when the council launched its rental trial in partnership with operator Neuron Mobility.

Those eligible can activate their free monthly pass by downloading the latest version of Neuron’s app to their smartphone.

Riders should then visit the Rates & Passes page and verify their work e-mail address to redeem a free or discounted pass.

Once obtained, e-scooters can then be unlocked and ridden straight away.

Zachary Wang, CEO of Neuron Mobility said: “We want to show our sincere gratitude to Slough’s NHS and Emergency Services staff as they continue to travel to work every day to care for people, while many of us have the option to work from home.”