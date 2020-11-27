Residents asked to consult on future development in Slough

Residents can have their say on how the council should deal with a shortfall of 5,000 homes in the borough and the future of Slough town centre during a consultation.

Slough Borough Council’s Spatial Strategy aims to set out how much development should take place in the borough and where housebuilding should take place.

People are being asked to provide suggestions by taking part in a consultation which will run until Monday, January 11.

Feedback will be used to shape Slough Borough Council’s Local Plan which is the planning blueprint to deliver housing in the area until 2036.

Cllr Pavitar K Mann, cabinet member for planning and regulation, said: “The council’s Spatial Strategy will define the future roles of neighbourhoods and localities within Slough and how they relate to each other together.

“It is one of the building blocks to preparing an effective Local Plan which will project how Slough will develop from now until 2036, shaping the town as a prosperous, confident, dynamic, attractive, metropolitan place where people are proud to work, rest, play and stay.”

The consultation will be carried out differently to normal due to the Government’s coronavirus restrictions.

Slough Borough Council has created a leaflet which has been sent to every home to show residents the plans and explain how they can give their views.

All the information is also available at slough.citizenspace.com where comments and opinions can be left until 5pm on the final day of the consultation.

Council leader James Swindlehurst said he hopes Slough will be a ‘economic powerhouse’ with a town centre which has high quality offices, shops, landmark buildings and cultural opportunities.

He added: “Slough is already a well-connected town and our aim is to further develop this over the life of the 15-year plan, with sustainable and accessible transport solutions delivered to meet the pressures of today.”

Residents can also email comments to spatialstrategy@slough.gov.uk with the subject line Spatial Strategy Consultation; or by post to Slough Borough Council, Spatial Strategy Consultation, Planning Policy, Observatory House, 25 Windsor Road, SL1 2EL.