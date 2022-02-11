Public notices: Three new homes in Farnham Common

In the public notices this week, developers are looking to build three homes in Farnham Common and a road closure is plannedon Twist Way at the end of February.

Planning

Developers are looking to build three detached homes on land at Farm Cottage on Collinswood Road, Farnham Common.

The application also seeks to build a public recreation space on land at Farm Cottage and Collinswood.

The application has one objection from its neighbour, Burnham Beeches Estate Office, as the application site will be only 460m from the boundary of Burnham Beeches nature reserve.

The office believes being less than 500m from the boundary will contribute to increased visitors at the reserve – and resulting increases in general wear and tear, litter, light and noise pollution, dog fouling, fire risk and disturbance to wildlife.

Burnham Beeches Estate Office feels this would ‘adversely affect the protected features’ of Burnham Beeches.

This application is classed as a major development. To see more information, enter the planning reference PL/22/0215/FA into the Chiltern and South Bucks section of Buckinghamshire council’s planning portal.

Meanwhile, at Farnham Lane in Farnham Royal, developers are looking to install four non illuminated hoardings (a temporary boarded fence in a public place), five graphic panels and one monolith sign at Berkeley House (Berkeley Homes Oxford & Chiltern).

To see more, enter PL/22/0334/AV into the planning portal.

Traffic

Slough council is looking to close the road at Twist Way, Slough from number 65 (SL2 2QG) to 63 (SL2 2LU) for roadworks.

If the road closure order is made, it will begin at one minute past midnight on Monday, February 28 and is expected to be completed by 11.59 on Thursday, March 4.

Failing this, the road can be closed for a maximum of 18 months.

Advanced warning notices will be at the locations advising of the dates the works will be carried out. Access will be maintained for all local residents and businesses.

To see all this week's public notices, click here.