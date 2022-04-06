Sainsbury's supermarket to close in Farnham Road

Sainsbury’s superstore in Farnham Road is closing down.

The supermarket chain has confirmed the venue will be shutting later this month.

The company customers can instead shop in nearby stores in Taplow and Uxbridge Road.

A Sainsbury’s spokesman said: “Our Slough Superstore, in Farnham Road, will close later this month.

“We understand this will be an unsettling time for those affected and we’re supporting them in any way we can. This includes exploring alternative roles within Sainsbury’s.

“Customers can continue to shop at our other nearby stores, including our Taplow and Uxbridge Road Superstore.”