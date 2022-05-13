Slough libraries set to host events to celebrate Platinum Jubilee

A programme of events are set to take place at libraries in Slough to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The events, which are free to attend and feature something for all ages, are supported by Arts Council England.

The activities will be running from Friday, May 27 to Tuesday, June 21 in different libraries in the town.

Celebrations will kick off on Friday, May 27 with a Create your Own Crown family craft event at Cippenham Library from 2.30pm to 3.30pm.

Closer to the bank holiday weekend, on Wednesday, June 1, there will be an Our Platinum Queen workshop for adults at The Curve from 11am until noon, in which attendees will explore the Queen’s working life during her reign, including her many official and State duties she carries out at Windsor Castle.

On the same day, there will also be an All About Castles workshop for families from 2pm to 3pm at Cippenham Library.

Full details of all the events and how to book can be found at: https://www.slough.gov.uk/libraries-culture-events/platinum-jubilee-events/2