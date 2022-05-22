Victim chased by machete-armed man in Farnham Road

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after receiving reports of a man with a machete chasing another man in Slough.

The incident took place at around 7.45pm in Farnham Road on Friday, May 20.

Police received reports of a man armed with a machete chasing another man.

The police said they do not believe the victim was injured during the incident and are appealing to the public to help them identify both the offender and the victim.

The offender is described as 6ft tall black male, who was wearing all black clothing, including a knee-length black puffer jacket.

The victim is described as an Asian male, about 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build, with short hair and was wearing all black clothing, a Nike T-shirt and an apron with a Jamaican flag embroidered.

Investigating officer, PC Ronan Tackney, based at Slough police station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident to please come forward.

“I would also ask anyone who may have dash-cam, mobile phone or CCTV footage to please check the footage and get in touch if it has captured anything that may assist this investigation.

“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220219910.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”