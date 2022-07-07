Consultation launched on proposed boundary changes in Slough

A 10-week consultation has been launched into proposals to redraw the boundaries of electoral wards for Slough Borough Council.

The Local Government Boundary Commission, which is the independent body which draws the boundaries, is reviewing Slough to make sure councillors will represent about the same number of electors, and that ward arrangements will help the council work effectively.

Currently, SBC has 15 electoral wards, with most represented by three councillors. Only Colnbrook with Poyle (two) and Foxborough (one) are exceptions, with the council formed of 42 councillors.

Under the proposals, the boundaries of all wards would be changed, with 21 two-councillor wards proposed.

Furthermore, the Commission is also proposing the inclusion of the Goodman Park estate in Upton Lea ward instead of Slough Central.

Launching the consultation, Professor Colin Mellors, chair of the Commission, said the Commission wanted people in Slough to ‘help’ them.

He added: “We have drawn up proposals for new wards in Slough.

“We want to make sure these new electoral arrangements reflect communities.

“We also want them to be easy to understand and convenient for local people.

“Residents and local organisations can help us do that. We would like them to let us know whether they agree with our proposals before we take final decisions.

“It’s easy to get involved. Go to our website. Or you can e-mail or write to us.

“Just tell us what you think and give us some details why you think that. It’s really simple, so do get involved.”

The Commission has a dedicated section on its website where people can see the detail of the proposals and comment on the names of wards and their boundaries:

consultation.

lgbce.org.uk/node/32798

People can also give their views by e-mail at reviews@lgbce.org.uk, and by post to: The Review Officer (Slough), LGBCE, PO Box 133, Blyth, NE24 9FE

The consultation on the proposals will run until September 12.