    • In pictures: A-level results day in Slough

    Photos: Mike Swift

    Our photographers have been out today in Slough catching youngsters' reactions to their A-level results.

    Schools and colleges across the area have been welcoming students as they pick up their grades after a tough few years of studying.

    We were there to witness their reactions as they learned whether they'd got a place at their chosen university or other career path. 

    Flick through our gallery above to view some of our photographer's best shots for 2022.

    Slough

