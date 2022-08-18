In pictures: A-level results day in Slough

05:40PM, Thursday 18 August 2022
Our photographers have been out today in Slough catching youngsters' reactions to their A-level results.
Schools and colleges across the area have been welcoming students as they pick up their grades after a tough few years of studying.
We were there to witness their reactions as they learned whether they'd got a place at their chosen university or other career path.
Flick through our gallery above to view some of our photographer's best shots for 2022.
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
The body of a man has been found in the River Thames at Windsor following searches.
All lines are currently closed between Slough and Reading railway stations due to a person being hit by a train.
Thunderstorms could hit Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead on Monday, according to the Met Office.