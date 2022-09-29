Businesses fear for trade in Farnham Road if bus plans go ahead

Business owners in Farnham Road fear their trade will be affected if the council is successful in its bid to improve bus priority there.

Abdul Hamid, who works at Herbies Pizza, and Ghulani Mustafa, from The Bazaar say firms will suffer if the plans get the go-ahead.

They claimed that parking would also be restricted once the works are complete – leading to less income and trade if customers are not able to park nearby.

Slough Borough Council (SBC) submitted a £10million bid as part of the Government’s Levelling Up Fund this summer, aimed at supporting transport projects.

The authority’s proposed schemes include improving bus priority in Farnham Road and improving the public realm across the area.

But Abdul said the works are not necessary due to the amount of buses on the route, and fears limited parking will have an effect on his income.

“People won’t be able to park on the road anymore and there will be more accidents,” he said.

“We have not got buses like London where they are every five minutes. All the shopkeepers are not happy about this.”

A SBC spokeswoman said the council only submitted a concept scheme, adding that all firms would be consulted with before anything concrete happens.

“We engaged Farnham Road business owners to understand the types of changes they would want to see. A £10million bid was submitted but only for a concept scheme,” she said.

“We have had no confirmation or communication to advise if we have been successful in our application.

“Should we be awarded funding then we would fully engage with business owners and local residents to help shape proposals.”