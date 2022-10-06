Taste of Punjabi comes to Slough as new restaurant opens

The incredible taste of Punjabi cuisine has hit Slough High Street following the opening of a new restaurant takeaway in the town centre.

Incredible India has opened at 122-124 High Street, bringing with it an authentic taste of the region.

The venue has space to sit more than 60 diners as well as a private function room for events. It also plans to launch on food delivery apps in the near future.

Signature dishes include the vegetarian avocado ‘bomb’, as well as lamb dishes, which have also proved popular, according to one of Incredible India’s managers, Tushar Saboo.

Customers can enjoy takeaway food but can also stay at the restaurant for a sit-down meal. The food is paired with homemade drinks, cocktails and champagne to add a more fine dining feel to the business.

Tushar said the restaurant will focus mainly on curries and was pleased with the reception it has got from Slough residents since it opened at the start of last month.

“Every person who has visited us; whether they are Asian or non-Asian – everyone has appreciated the food,” Tushar added.

“Out of 10 customers who visit, you can say that nine will have liked the food.

“We have had really good feedback and everyone has liked it so far.”

He said ‘all the dishes are different’ and people from a range of different nationalities have visited the business and left with positive reviews.

This is Tushar’s first restaurant venture having graduated with a Master’s degree in hospitality and events management after moving to Slough from his native India.

“We are excited to get going and we will be planning more businesses in other places,” he added.

Incredible India is offering 15 per cent off its lunch menu as an opening offer.

It is open for lunch Sunday to Thursday from 12pm-2.30pm, and dinner from 5.30pm-10pm.

On Fridays and Saturdays, lunch is served during the same times but dinner will be between 5.30pm-10.15pm.

For more information and to book a table, visit www.incredibleindiarestaurants.co.uk