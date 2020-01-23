Khalsa Secondary Academy rated inadequate following 'no notice' Ofsted inspection

Khalsa Secondary Academy has been rated ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted following a ‘no notice’ inspection.

The Sikh-ethos school, run by the Khalsa Academies Trust, had a two-day visit from inspectors in December after the education watchdog received specific whistleblowing allegations about safeguarding.

Ofsted’s report, published yesterday, said that leaders had not ensured ‘a strong culture of safeguarding’ and recommended the Stoke Poges school be placed in special measures.

Inspectors criticised school governors for allowing the acting head of school, Julian Williams, to hire new staff despite not being trained in safer recruitment.

The report also found staff had ‘out of date’ safety training and leaders of the trust had not ensured required safety policies were in place, such as covering the use of CCTV.

“Although pupils feel safe and trust their teachers, leaders have not ensured a strong culture of safeguarding at the school,” the report said.

“As a result, pupils are unaware that they are not, in fact, being kept safe.”

Inspectors said reading has not been prioritised at the school with English teachers relying on donated books for pupils due to there being no library.

Expectations of pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are also low at the school, the report added, due to school failing to identify, assess or meet needs.

Inspectors said that many pupils are ‘very happy’ at the secondary school and praised the sixth form which provided learners with ‘ambitious study programmes’ and work experience opportunities.

Nick Singh Kandola, chief executive of the Khalsa Academies Trust, said the school was ‘very disappointed’ at the outcome of the inspection but had acted to address concerns over safeguarding.

He said: “We can fully reassure parents and the community that the vast majority of these gaps in safeguarding at KSA have now been addressed and pupils are safe and well cared for at this school.

“We have also made some significant changes in governance at the school as well as trust level.”

The two-day inspection concluded on December 4.