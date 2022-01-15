Public notices: Langley Hotel applies for new classroom

In this week’s public notices, Buckinghamshire Council has received a number of planning applications in areas including Wexham, Taplow and Iver.

Planning

An application has been received to construct a small classroom at The Langley hotel, based in Langley Park.

The single-storey structure features an area for teaching with a small kitchen, storage area and cubicle on the grounds of the hotel which is a listed building.

The Garden Trust has objected to the application on the grounds that ‘the proposed structure is entirely inappropriate’ in its current location.

Wexham Parish Council has also objected due to concerns over building on greenbelt and the effect on a listed building.

In Taplow, an application has been submitted which may affect the setting of a listed building and a conservation area.

The application at Stonecrop, 3 Saxon Gardens, Taplow, would see the demolition of an existing property and subsequent creation of a new, detached building.

If approved, the replacement structure would be with a detached five-bedroom one and two storey house with the taller part of the building being on the south side.

One comment has been received from a neighbour, who said the property would be in view of a grade-II listed building.

In Iver, an outline application has been submitted to redevelop the former landfill site on land to the south of Slough Road, Iver, to comprise a data centre development.

This would be of up to 163,000 sqm, and would be delivered across three buildings.

Site wide landscaping and the creation of parkland is also included in the outline application.

Inside the three buildings would be a mixture of offices, internal plant and equipment and emergency back-up generators with associated fuel storage.

Car and cycle parking may also be included in the development.

You can view applications at www.buckinghamshire.gov.uk/planning-and-building-control/planning-applications then selecting the South Bucks local area link and searching for view planning applications.

Comments received on applications are public documents and must be received within 21 days of today’s date.

They can be emailed to comments.csb@buckinghamshire.gov.uk, or submitted in writing to the Council’s Offices, King George V House, King George V Road, Amersham.