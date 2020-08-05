Double donations for Thames Valley Adventure Playground from two charitable trusts

A £2,000 donation from the Louis Baylis Charitable Trust has been match-funded by The Prince Philip Trust Fund to get a local charity ‘back on the road to recovery’.

The £4,000 combined total gifted to Thames Valley Adventure Playground (TVAP) is more than 50 per cent of what was needed for the charity to become ‘COVID-secure’ and operate its services safely.

Established 38 years ago, the playground, in Bath Road, Taplow, offers adventurous, therapeutic and educational play activities for children and adults with disabilities, and also offers respite breaks.

Last month the charity reopened its doors following lockdown but its service delivery has been reduced by about 65 per cent due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Engagement manager Reama Shearman called the charity ‘a lifesaver for families’ and said it is thrilled to be able to get back to its mission once more – ‘albeit at a two-metre distance’.

She said: “Social distancing and the hygiene products and procedures involved in being COVID-secure mean our costs have become extremely high whilst donations are hugely reduced. This funding will help us back on the road to recovery.”

The donation from the Louis Baylis Trust was not included in the latest round of trust grants as the application came in after deadline.

Chairman of trustees, Peter Sands, said an exception was made to allow the late application because there ‘was a certain amount of urgency with this’.

“We, of course, are delighted with the outcome for this valuable asset in the community,” said Mr Sands.

“They do an excellent job and it’s a resource we’re very familiar with because it’s been there a good many years and we’ve supported it a good many years.”

Ross Wilson, treasurer and trustee of The Prince Philip Trust Fund, said: “Prince Edward and the rest of the trustees were only too delighted to support the Thames Valley Adventure Playground and match the Louis Baylis Trust fund of £2,000.”