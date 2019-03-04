Police renew appeal for witnesses following Slough churchyard rape

More than a month after a woman was raped in a churchyard in Slough, Thames Valley Police is renewing its appeal for information.

At about 7.45pm on Wednesday, January 30, police were called to St Mary’s Church, Church Street, Upton, following reports of a woman in her mid-thirties, being attacked in the churchyard.

The offender is described as a dark-skinned man with dark eyes and a scar on his face.

Police say he has a stocky, muscular build, is aged between 40 and 45 years old.

He was wearing grey hat, white shoes and a brown or black coat.

Following the incident, three men from Slough aged 29, 38 and 42, were arrested on suspicion of rape and have now all been released without charge.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Will Crowther, of Slough Police Station, said: “Our investigation into this incident is still ongoing, and, one month on, we are renewing our appeal for any information that may assist us.

“I believe that a number of people may have seen or heard something and have yet to contact police.

“I am particularly appealing to anybody who was in the vicinity of St Mary’s Church between 7pm and 8pm on 30 January and believes they witnessed anything unusual to make contact.

“We believe that the offender may have spoken with an eastern European accent, and I would ask anybody who has any information, no matter how significant this may seem to you, to contact us.

“Similarly, I would ask anybody who may have dash-cam footage from around this time, to get in touch.

“We are working tirelessly to bring the offender to justice, and have a number of active lines of enquiry that we are pursuing.”

Call police on 101 or make a report on https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ quoting reference number 43190032225 to share information.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.