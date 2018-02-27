Slough Borough Council launch investigation into WhatsApp message complaint

A complaint about messages allegedly sent by the Chair of Wexham Court Parish Council calling for an all Muslim leadership is being investigated by Slough Borough Council (SBC).

The alleged WhatsApp messages seen by The Express, dated April 22 show a contact under the name of Shadia Akbar saying the parish council needs a muslim chair and vice chair and that Cllr Sandra Malik got other white people to back her up when running for chair.

It is not known who the recipient was.

Cllr Akbar has denied sending the messages and has called the claims a ‘smear’.

SBC has confirmed that the complaint has now turned into an investigation which will be led by the monitoring officer.