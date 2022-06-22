Langley firefighters attend scene of tree fire in Wexham

Firefighters from Langley attended the scene of a small tree fire at a domestic property in Wexham this morning (Wednesday).

At 5.16am a call was received reporting a fire in the open on Church Lane and a crew from Langley Fire Station attended to find a tree on fire in the back garden of a domestic property.

Crews were on the scene for approximately one hour and 27 minutes working to extinguish the fire.

Langley Fire Station said that a bonfire which took place four days ago, caused the tree to be affected by fire.

They urged people to make sure that barbecues and bonfires are ‘damped down and fully extinguished’, because sometimes embers can be hidden out of sight and buried in the ash and burnt materials can be reignited by wind.