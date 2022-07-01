Wexham Park Hospital garden spruced up by volunteer

Plant losses at the 70th NHS birthday garden in Wexham Park Hospital have been combated by a garden revival by coordinator of the Thames Valley Learning Partnership, Clare Matheson.

Clare, having been on the huge 70th birthday NHS march in London four years ago, instantly offered to source resources required to spruce up the space, after being shown it by Emma Carr (arts and creative manager at Frimley Health Charity).

A new bench was added to the garden, which will be used by staff at the hospital to enjoy the greenery, and this construction was sponsored by a colleague in her work network, Imam Monawar Hussain, who also funded some of the replacement plants.

"I have so much time for all the staff that work for the NHS, often putting in long hours in stressful conditions," said Clare.

"The fact that I could volunteer a day of my time to help is the least I can do, given all the help the NHS has offered me over my lifetime. I hope staff, patients and visitors like it."