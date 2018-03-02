Community group given special tour of Windsor barracks

A Muslim community group has given a special tour of the Combermere Army Barracks in Windsor in recognition of their work together.

More than 30 members from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Slough and South Bucks visited the barracks on Tuesday, February 13.

The visit was arranged by Staff Corporal Leigh Preston from the Household Cavalry and included a tour of the barracks, museum, soldier’s quarters and horses' stables.

Atiq Ahmad Bhatti, president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Slough and South Bucks said: “Over the past few years we have built an incredibly strong relationship with the Household Cavalry and Coldstream Guards in Windsor and to be given an opportunity to see the Combermere Barracks was truly wonderful.

“We very much look forward to our next visit to see the ceremonial side of the Regiment in the coming months.”