COMPETITION: Win £1,00 pass to trampoline park Jump In

Schools have broken up but, fear not, and the Advertiser and Express have teamed up with Jump In Trampoline Park in Slough to offer one lucky person an Annual Pass worth £1,000.

The special Annual Pass can be used up to 100 times throughout the year and is usable once per visit.

Also, Jump In’s Summer Pass can be purchased now for use until August 31 2019.

Choose from £35 for five one-hour jump sessions or £60 for 10 one-hour jump sessions. And you can share the fun around as the passes can also be used by friends and family to enjoy Jump In together.

There’s extra fun and games lined up for the school holidays, including indoor welly wanging, giant Jenga and volleyball, as well as the chance to wear some bling with a glitter tattoo or two.

And jumpers will have no trouble cooling down with the Summer Fest special offer – when you buy three Slush drinks, you get one free (valid throughout July and August).

For your chance to win, simply answer this question:

How many times can the winner’s Annual Pass be used?

Send your answer with your name and daytime telephone number to sallyg@baylismedia.co.uk or post your entry to Jump In competition, 48 Bell Street, Maidenhead SL6 1HX to arrive by 5pm on Wednesday, July 31.

Please indicate with your entry if you are happy to be contacted in the future with news and offers by Baylis Media Ltd and Jump In.

Terms and conditions apply. No cash alternative. The winner will be advised on Thursday, August 1.

For full terms and conditions visit: www.gojumpin.com/news/summer-trampoline-passes-at-jump-in and www.maidenhead-advertiser.co.uk/ section/969/terms-and-conditions

Visit: www.gojumpin. com and select Open Jump.

Visit Jump In at: https://www.gojumpin.com/locations/ slough