Burning plastic in bonfires causes nuisance to neighbours

The crew manager of Slough Fire Station has said that people should only be burning garden waste in domestic bonfires, not plastic.

Last night a crew from Slough were called to a garden bonfire at a property in Furnival Avenue between 9.30-10pm.

Crew manager David Chambers said the small blaze caused ‘quite a significant amount’ of smoke.

The crew were at the scene for about 10 to 15 minutes extinguishing the flames.

Mr Chambers said: “We seem to be attending a lot more domestic bonfires while we’re in lockdown.

“People are trying to get rid of the waste that they would normally take to refuse centres.”

He added: “You can burn a little bit of garden waste, but we seem to find people are burning plastic which is causing a nuisance to the neighbours and it’s a health risk as well.”