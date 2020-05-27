Burning plastic in bonfires causes nuisance to neighbours

10:17AM, Wednesday 27 May 2020
The crew manager of Slough Fire Station has said that people should only be burning garden waste in domestic bonfires, not plastic.
Last night a crew from Slough were called to a garden bonfire at a property in Furnival Avenue between 9.30-10pm.
Crew manager David Chambers said the small blaze caused ‘quite a significant amount’ of smoke.
The crew were at the scene for about 10 to 15 minutes extinguishing the flames.
Mr Chambers said: “We seem to be attending a lot more domestic bonfires while we’re in lockdown.
“People are trying to get rid of the waste that they would normally take to refuse centres.”
He added: “You can burn a little bit of garden waste, but we seem to find people are burning plastic which is causing a nuisance to the neighbours and it’s a health risk as well.”
