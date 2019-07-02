SITE INDEX

    • Outbuilding catches fire in Iver

    An outbuilding caught fire at the back of a property in Iver this morning (Tuesday).

    The blaze occurred at about 11:50am in The Ridings, Richings Park, with one crew each from Slough and Langley fire stations attending. Firefighters were there for about an hour.

    There was nothing left of the two sheds and no people were injured.

    The cause of the fire is unknown.

    Fire crews warned people not to have unattended bonfires around outbuildings and to make sure all electricity is in working order.

