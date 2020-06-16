£1.3 million scheme approved for Langley High Street works

A £1.3 million scheme to improve transport links between Langley High Street and the Meadfield Road junction has been approved.

The scheme aims to ease congestion during peak hours and will take into consideration the anticipated volumes of traffic being re-routed to Langley because of the closure of Hollow Hill Lane for the proposed construction of the Western Link to Heathrow.

It was approved by Berkshire Local Transport Body (BLTB) and will be funded by the Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise (LEP) Growth Deal with the Government, with an additional £264,000 coming from Slough Borough Council.

Josie Wragg, chief executive at Slough Borough Council said: “We know this is not only an essential route for work and travel hubs but also a place where people live, call home, where children are educated and businesses are owned and run. The money will be used to mitigate congestion, improve air quality, road safety for pedestrians and vehicle users, as well as any impacts on small and larger businesses in the area."

Charles Eales, infrastructure programme lead and board director at Thames Valley Berkshire LEP and co-chairman of the BLTB said, “This highway is a key strategic link via the A4, M4, M25, for businesses and residents in Slough and we’re delighted to have been able to fund this scheme in order to support the construction of WRLtH.

"The improvements being made to the transport links in the area will help to tackle congestion and improve traffic flow.”

Tan Dhesi, MP for Slough, added: “I’m delighted the Berkshire Local Transport Body has approved the first phase of the Langley High Street Improvements scheme, which should drastically reduce delays and congestion in the area. I’m pleased that this investment will address traffic concerns in Langley as plans for the Western Rail Link to Heathrow move forward."