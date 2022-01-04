M4 crash: Two lanes closed eastbound between Langley and M25

04:02PM, Tuesday 04 January 2022
Two lanes of the M4 are currently closed on the eastbound carriageway between Langley and the M25 following a crash.
National Highways said normal traffic flow is expected to return between 5.30pm and 5.45pm.
Drivers should expect delays of 15 minutes.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
A driver from Slough has died following a crash in Upton Court Road this morning.
Overnight closures are planned on the M4 this weekend for smart motorway works.
A road in Slough has been closed following a 'serious road traffic collision', police have said.