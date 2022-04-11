Firefighters called to suspected arson in Langley

05:33PM, Monday 11 April 2022
A garage caught alight in Swabey Road, Langley this afternoon – a suspected arson.
Firefighters from Langley Fire Station with back-up from the Slough station were called to the scene at about midday.
The garage was ‘old and derelict’ and appered to have fallen into disuse.
The Langley station said that the fire was of an ‘unknown cause’ but was being treated as suspected arson, as they could see ‘no way the fire started on its own’.
Firefighters used a hose reel and breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze and were on the scene for 30-45 minutes.
