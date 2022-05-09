Boy, 15, charged and victim identified in fatal Langley stabbing

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder and the victim identified following the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Langley.

Thames Valley Police has named Slough resident Abdul Aziz Faiz Ansari as the victim of the attack in Trelawney Avenue on Thursday evening.

Police said specially trained officers are supporting the 18-year-old’s family.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon today.

He is due to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court today, police added.

Two teenage males from Slough who have been arrested in connection with the murder investigation remain in police custody.

Head of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit and senior investigating officer, Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown, said: “Our thoughts remain with Abdul Aziz’s family at what must be an extremely difficult time for them and I would ask for their privacy to be respected.

“I would like to thank the public and local community for their significant help and patience during the investigation so far.

“I would still like to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident outside the Trelawney Avenue shops in Langley at about 7.15pm on Thursday or who has any information about this tragic incident and is yet to come forward.

“Get in touch by calling 101 or making a report on our website, quoting reference 2010 of 5 May.

“Alternatively, for 100 per cent anonymity, contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”