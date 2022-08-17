Groups of boys and girls 'targeting adults and families' in Langley

Groups of boys and girls have been targeting adults and families in and around Kedermister Park, Langley, following a spate of anti-social behaviour.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses and CCTV footage to help it catch those responsible for the disruption, which occurred between June 7 and August 15.

"We are appealing for witnesses and CCTV footage following anti-social behaviour in Langley between Tuesday, June 7 and Monday, August 15," the force wrote on Twitter.

"Groups of boys and girls have been targeting adults and families in and around Kedermister Park throughout this time period."

We are appealing for witnesses and CCTV footage following anti-social behaviour in Langley between Tuesday 7 June and Monday 15 August.



Groups of boys and girls have been targeting adults and families in and around Kedermister Park throughout this time period. pic.twitter.com/0PUz5UcQvf August 17, 2022

"Anybody who witnessed these incidents or has CCTV or door-cam footage in the area can get in touch online or by 101, quoting reference number 43220154571."

Incidents can also be reported via Slough Borough Council's website or Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.

People can also upload CCTV footage online at orlo.uk/Lt61B