Temperatures could be among the hottest in 50 years

The temperatures in the area early next week could be among the hottest on record in the past 50 years – if they reach the predicted highs.

Records for Boyn Hill (beginning in 1988) show the hottest temperatures have been upwards of 37 degrees in July 2019 and August 2003.

The hottest day so far in 2022 was 32 degrees on June 17. Recent peaks in afternoon temperatures have been at around 30 and 31 degrees.

Temperatures could peak in excess of 35C in the southeast this coming Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, leading the Met Office to issue an amber extreme heat warning.

Meteorological expert Roger Brugge, based at the University of Reading, said this would put these among the top four or five days on record since data began being collected in Hurley in 1953.

The longest heat wave on record was in the summer of 1976, when temperatures reached 30 degrees every day for a fortnight. Since then, heat waves have lasted around three to five days.

Though we are currently in a long hot spell, Roger says temperatures may well dip below 30 towards the end of this week.

Current temperatures are part and parcel of an ongoing yearly trend in recent times.

“These days, you expect 30 degrees – we get that virtually every summer month,” he said.

“The danger is that we’ll start thinking of 30 degrees as a fairly cool summer’s day and we’ll start expecting 35, which a lot of people won’t be able to cope with.

“Climate change is beginning to hit home,” he said.

One of the most noticeable features of the hot weather this summer is the heat of the nights, impacting people’s sleep.

On Tuesday (July 13), the lowest temperature recorded overnight was 20.5 degrees.

“That’s not too far from what you’d expect during the day at this time of year,” said Roger.

The hottest night since records began in ’88 was in July 2016, reaching 22 degrees.

Another problem this month is the absence of any measurable rain so far.

“It’s been a dry month and the hot conditions have made any moisture in the soil evaporate,” said Roger.

“You only have to walk around the parks to see the grass is well and truly turning brown in some places.”