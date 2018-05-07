Slough Town win promotion after beating King's Lynn 2-1 in play-off final

Slough Town have secured promotion to the National League South after beating King’s Lynn 2-1 today.

Goals from Chris Flood and Manny Williams meant the Rebels won the Evo-Stik South Premier play off final at the Norfolk club.

It sees them move up to the sixth tier of English football.

King’s Lynn took the lead through Toby Hilliard just before the half-hour mark but Flood equalised just before half-time.

The Rebels left it late again in the second half, with Williams firing home with one minute of normal time to play.