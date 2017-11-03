Slough council leader Sohail Munawar suspended by Labour party

Slough Borough Council has confirmed council leader Sohail Munawar has been suspended by the Labour Party.

Cllr Munawar remains as the leader of the council, and says he intends to hold onto the position until a conclusion is reached.

He said: “Obviously if the party has received complaints they have to take action and I will be co-operating fully with any investigation.

“After any investigation has been concluded, if the complaints are not upheld then I hope for an apology from the party and action against the complainant, but if the complaints are upheld I will do what any honourable person does and step down.

“Until then, I intend to remain the leader of the council and push forward the council agenda on major regeneration projects, new homes for our residents, fantastic new leisure sites, helping our most vulnerable residents and working for the people of Slough."

The constitution of the council states a leader's term will end if he/she resigns from office, if he/she is no longer a member, by resolution of the council, or if he/she is otherwise disqualified by law.

A resolution of the council would require a motion to be put forward to remove the leader, signed by at least five members, to then be debated at a council meeting.

Labour South East were contacted and said they were unable to comment on the suspension.