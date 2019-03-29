Slough First World War memorial vandalised

A memorial which commemorates 100 years since the end of the First World War has been vandalised.

The silhouette of a Tommy was put up on a plinth in the High Street in November 2018 as part of the ‘There but not there’ campaign, to remember soldiers killed in the First World War as the century mark was reached.

The metal outline of the soldier, complete with backpack and rifle, was bent and twisted by the vandal who reached up and grabbed the sculpture, leaving it at a right angle to the ground.

The warped metal was left in a dangerous position and had to be cut from the five foot high stone plinth which now stands empty.

Slough Borough Council has released a CCTV image of two men who may have information about the incident.

The incident is being treated as an incident of criminal damage and has been reported to Thames Valley Police (TVP).

The vandalism was caught on CCTV at 3.24am on Thursday, March 21 and the vandal was later seen ripping a tree sapling from the ground in Bath Road and wandering in and out of the gardens of homes in Ledgers Road, Chalvey.

The Mayor, councillor Paul Sohal, said the statue was used to flank the beacon lit by him on Remembrance Day 2018 when hundreds of names of Slough’s fallen were read out in a moving ceremony.

Cllr Sohal said: “This is a wanton act of vandalism on a statue that was not only beautiful and poignant but a symbol that Slough had not forgotten those people who had sacrificed their lives 100 years on.

“For someone to grab it, twist it and damage it beyond repair in a moment is just malicious idiocy and is a disgrace to the memory of all those who gave their lives.

“I hope someone comes forward and recognises the person in the images so police can speak to them about this and I hope the person responsible feels very ashamed of themselves for their actions.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 43190086624 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

There is a second Tommy silhouette which stands in The Curve, William Street.