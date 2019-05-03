Slough Local Elections 2019: Labour make gains as council leader retains his seat

Leader of the council, Labour's James Swindlehurst, retained his seat as Labour made gains on the Conservatives.

Labour dominated on Thursday night at The Centre, winning all but two of the available 14 seats.

The party also made gains - stealing seats in Upton and Langley St Mary's from the Conservatives.

Cllr Swindlehurst (Labour, Cippenham Green) said said he mostly felt relief at the result.

He said: "It's been a good night for Labour overall.

"I mainly feel relief, in the sense that it's been a long day and it has been a bit more of a fight."

The Tories only took two seats on the night, with Paul Kelly retaining Haymill and Lynch Hill and Dexter Smith staying on in Colnbrook with Poyle.

Cllr Smith said: "I’m very tired. It’s been a long campaign and now we have to deliver on our promises to the residents, which is to protect green spaces and improve the environment."

It was a night to forget for the other smaller parties and independents, with winners only featuring from the two major parties.

Cllr Mohammed Nazir (Labour, Britwell & Northborough), who won by the largest margin on the night (1,426 votes), said he was proud of his party for defying the national political picture.

He said: "In the scheme of things, when you look at the national picture, we are bucking the national trend.

"It's always Slough.

"We help people and it's the residents at the end that are the winners because they trusted us in what we are doing."

Slough's Labour MP was also at the count to support his colleagues.

A total of 27,200 people voted in the elections throughout Thursday, with an overall turnout of 28.9 per cent, slightly lower than the previous election. Councillors blamed rainfall on Thursday afternoon for the reduced numbers at the polls.

Another highlight for Labour was victory for win for 21-year-old Harpreet Kaur in Langley Kedermister, the youngest winner on the night. She thanked the residents of her ward for putting faith in her.



The winners on the night:

Baylis & Stoke: Mohammed Nazir, Labour Party



Britwell & Northborough: Pavitar Mann, Labour and Cooperative Party



Central: Christine Hulme, Labour Party



Chalvey: Ruqayah Begum, Labour Party



Cippenham Green: James Swindlehurst, Labour and Co-operative Party



Cippenham Meadows: Natasa Pantelic, Labour and Co-operative Party



Colnbrook with Poyle: Dexter Smith, The Conservative Party



Elliman: Sabia Hussain, Labour and Co-operative Party



Farnham: Maroof Mohammad, Labour Party



Haymill and Lynch Hill: Paul Kelly, The Conservative Party



Langley Kedermister: Harpreet Cheema, Labour Party



Upton: Jina Basra, Labour Party



Wexham: Harjinder Gahir, Labour