Slough car park stabbing victim formally identified

Nadeem Uddin Hameed Mohammed has been identified as the victim of a stabbing in a Slough car park.

The 24-year-old, from Southall, was killed in an incident in Wellington Street on Wednesday.

A post-mortem examination confirmed the cause of death was a stab wound to the chest.

Mr Mohammed’s next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers and a murder investigation is ongoing.

A 26-year-old man from Slough was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.