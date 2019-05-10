Slough car park stabbing victim formally identified

07:54PM, Friday 10 May 2019
Nadeem Uddin Hameed Mohammed has been identified as the victim of a stabbing in a Slough car park.
The 24-year-old, from Southall, was killed in an incident in Wellington Street on Wednesday.
A post-mortem examination confirmed the cause of death was a stab wound to the chest.
Mr Mohammed’s next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers and a murder investigation is ongoing.
A 26-year-old man from Slough was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
