Man jailed for vandalising Slough First World War memorial

A man has been jailed for vandalising a First World War memorial in the town centre.

Shoeib Sharifi, of Blair Road, Slough, admitted criminal damage to the Tommy statue at Slough Magistrates' Court on June 16.

The 41-year-old was caught on CCTV vandalising the statue on Thursday, March 21 in the early hours of the morning.

The statue, which was put up on a plinth in the High Street in November 2018 to commemorate 100 years since the First World War, was damaged beyond repair and has not been replaced.

The court heard that before the offence Sharifi had been in an amusement arcade in the High Street before leaving with another man.

Slough Magistrates Court prosecutor Tina Flannery said Sharifi was "intoxicated on the alcohol and cannabis at the time of the offence".

His defence solicitor said he had no recollection of committing the vandalism.

Sharifi was given a total of 16 weeks in jail after he admitted other offences of which four weeks was apportioned by the magistrates specifically for the criminal damage of the Tommy statue. No order was made for compensation.

Councillor Martin Carter, cabinet member for inclusive growth and skills, said: “We will not tolerate vandals destroying poignant memorials in our town and will pursue prosecutions.

“This was a disgraceful act of vandalism on something which was there to commemorate those soldiers who died and had their lives changed by the First World War.

“We thank Thames Valley Police for investigating this case which has ultimately led to a successful prosecution.”