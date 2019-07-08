SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Mon, 08
22 °C
Tue, 09
21 °C
Wed, 10
24 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Houses flooded in Slough

    Slough firefighters called back to site of fire for a second day

    Fire services attended flooding in Farnham Royal at 11pm last night.

    Three houses had been flooded by rainwater that led to a build-up of surface water on the ground floor.

    Firefighters were at the scene for two hours as they pumped out the houses.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved