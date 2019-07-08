Houses flooded in Slough

12:27PM, Monday 08 July 2019
Fire services attended flooding in Farnham Royal at 11pm last night.
Three houses had been flooded by rainwater that led to a build-up of surface water on the ground floor.
Firefighters were at the scene for two hours as they pumped out the houses.
