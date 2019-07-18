Three Slough parks among best in country again

Three parks in Slough have been recognised again as some of the very best in the UK.

Herschel, Salt Hill and Pippins Parks in Slough have received the Green Flag Award, run by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.

Salt Hill Park has had a green flag since 2010, while this is the ninth green flag for Pippins Park. Herschel Park is celebrating its eighth year of being in receipt of the award.

The trio are among a record-breaking 1,970 UK parks and green spaces, and 131 in 13 other countries, that will receive a Green Flag Award – the mark of a quality park or green space.

This international award, now into its third decade, is a sign that the space boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities.

Natasa Pantelic, cabinet member for health and wellbeing at Slough Borough Council, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive Green Flag Awards for the 10th year.

“We are so proud of our award winning parks and know how much hard work from our parks team and volunteers goes into maintaining our green spaces to such a high standard.

“Having award winning spaces really contributes to the health and wellbeing of residents and visitors to our borough.”

Ian Judd, Herschel Park management officer, said: “It is great news to have achieved the Green Flag standard and be presented with the coveted ‘Green Flag award’ again this year.

“It is testament to all the hard work that the volunteers and Friends of Herschel Park put into the park.

“I would very much like to pass on my thanks to each of them for all of the time and effort they pour into the park to keep it looking at it’s best.”

International Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said: “It’s fantastic that we have more Green Flag Awards in the UK than ever before, joined this year by 131 international winners.

“Each flag honours the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award. We congratulate each and every winner on their fantastic achievement.”