Waste collectors ‘lucky’ not to be injured by gas canister explosion

A gas canister exploded in a bin lorry after it was mistakenly recycled in Slough.

Council chief executive Josie Wragg said ‘lives were put in danger’ after the item, believed to be a helium balloon canister, was placed in a kerbside recycling bin and emptied into a refuse truck on Friday.

After several bins had been loaded the compactor mechanism was activated to compress the waste to make room for more, as per normal, and the pressurised canister exploded.

Police descended on the lorry and startled residents in Wellesley Road emerged from their homes following the explosion.

Josie Wragg, chief executive, said: “Operatives are out on the streets of the borough on a daily basis as key workers and some lovely messages have been left on bins thanking our staff for their continued service during this emergency.

“However, their lives were put in danger by someone placing a gas canister in their bin against council guidelines.

“On this occasion, it was lucky that none of our operatives were injured by the blast and the lorry was not seriously damaged.”

Engineers had to be called out to examine if the internal hydraulics of the truck had been damaged, the council said.

Gas canisters should be disposed of at the Chalvey Household Waste and Recycling Centre.

Residents have been asked to keep canisters stored safely at their homes until the facility in White Hart Road reopens when government restrictions on social distancing are lifted.

Visit ww.slough.gov.uk/recycling for information on what can go in the green, black and red bins.