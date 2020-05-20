Warning after fraudsters target residents with council tax scam

Residents have been warned after the council learnt fraudsters were targeting people with a council tax email scam.

Slough Borough Council has been contacted by residents who have received an email purporting to be from the government claiming they were due a council tax rebate.

The council said residents did the right thing by independently contacting it for verification and has urged recipients not to respond.

Advice has been issued by the council which could help you work out if a fraudster is trying to steal money.

The first clue can be in the address from where the email has been sent - for example it could be a hotmail account.

Sometimes fraudsters try and use the branding from a genuine account but the font may change in the email and there may be spelling mistakes.

Any email, text or unsolicited communication offering money should be viewed with extreme caution and no personal information should be shared.

It is also always a good idea to independently verify any such communications with who they are purporting to be.

Cllr Pavitar K. Mann, cabinet member for planning and regulation, said: “The old adage is, if it looks too good to be true then it probably is.

“There are unscrupulous people out there who will use any hook to get people to part with their hard earned money.

“In the current situation when so many people have restricted finances due to the public health crisis, the offer of a rebate to steal money is just cruel.

“Please view any emails like this with extreme caution and do not part with any personal information.”

Any email scams can be reported to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or to report@phishing.gov.uk.

Call the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133 for advice.

If a resident is in immediate danger contact the police on 999 and contact the bank if you think you have been scammed.