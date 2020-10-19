E-scooters launch in Slough

Slough’s e-scooter trial is underway with 250 bright orange vehicles available to hop on and use.

The 12-month pilot will be operated by Neuron Mobility, in partnership with Slough Borough Council, with the aim of providing a green alternative to travelling by car.

Riders must be over 18 and hold a full or provisional driving licence to use the e-scooters and can use them by downloading Neuron’s app from the App Store or Google Play.

Single trips will cost £1 to unlock the vehicle and 18p per minute after that with each rider offered the chance to use a helmet.

Neuron Passes are also available where people can buy a three-day pass for £15, a weekly pass for £22 or a monthly pass for £36.

This entitles the user to 90 minutes of riding per day.

George Symes, expansion manager at Neuron Mobility, said: “This will keep people moving during the pandemic, it’s a socially-distanced form of transport and a great way to get around whether that’s to work or for leisure.

“It’s good for the climate, good for the local area and zero-emissions.”

The e-scooters are fitted with GPS technology which control where riders can travel in the town.

They will only be allowed on roads and in the town’s bus and on-road cycle lanes but are banned from pavements.

The High Street will be a no-riding zone and if riders ignore this restriction the e-scooter will come to a stop.

There will be over 60 parking stations across Slough, with 25 of these in the town centre.

Parking stations will be highlighted in the app and riders will need to scan a QR-code to end their trip.

Each e-scooter is fitted with a unique license plate number for easy identification and to promote responsible use.

A dedicated safety team has been deployed by Neuron as part of the trial.

They will be armed with hospital-grade disinfectant to keep e-scooters and helmets clean and germ-free.