Firefighters called to Slough chemical incident

Firefighters were called to reports of a minor chemical incident in Slough that left a woman with breathing difficulties last night.

Two crews from Slough Fire Station arrived at a property in Aldborough Spur at about 6.30pm where a woman had mixed two cleaning products together, accidently creating a toxic gas.

The concoction had left the woman with minor breathing difficulties and she was taken to hospital.

The fire crews made the scene safe and ventilated the property wearing chemical protection suits.

They were at the scene for about an hour and a half.