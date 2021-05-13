When is Slough's Empire cinema reopening?

The Empire Cinema in Slough will be reopening later this month as coronavirus rules relax further.

The venue, located in the Queensmere shopping centre, will be throwing its doors open to cinema-goers from Friday, May 28 ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

Reduced seating capacity will be in operation, while there will also be limited film screening times to reduce crowds.

Other measures include social distancing signage throughout the sites, plastic screens at till fronts, hand sanitiser stations and enhanced cleaning across the cinema.

All cinemagoers are required to wear a face covering during their visit, unless they are eating and drinking and/or exempt. Empire is also continuing to recommend pre-booking online and using contactless payment methods.

Justin Ribbons, CEO of Empire Cinemas, said: “We've all missed not being able to watch a film at the cinema on a big screen and we can’t wait to welcome customers back.

"We have a great line-up of films, there really is something for everyone.

“The safety and wellbeing of our customers and staff is still our top priority and safety/social distancing measures remain in place.”

Movies set to hit the big screen in Slough include Disney's live action film Cruella; family favourite Tom and Jerry the Movie; horror The Conjuring 3, and Spiral, starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson.

Changes to coronavirus rules from Monday will see indoor hospitality return, as well as places such as theatres and museums.

Click here for more information on Empire Slough.