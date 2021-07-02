Slough Borough Council bans new spending after Section 114 notice

After months of speculation, Slough Borough Council has been served with a section 114 notice and faces a financial situation of an ‘extremely serious nature’.

The notice has been issued as the borough is in a position where the projected in-year spending is higher than the approved revenue budget and the level of revenue reserves held by the council.

A section 114 means that the council is prohibited from entering any new agreements for any expenditure until at least July 22 unless there is explicit written consent from the section 151 officer.

Josie Wragg, chief executive said: “Residents should be reassured this notice does not mean any immediate change to services; we will still be collecting your bins next week, safeguarding the most vulnerable in our town, maintaining the roads and supporting schools, to list just some of the services we know are important to you.

“Slough’s financial problems result from a range of challenging financial issues that have grown in scale over a number of years, and as a new team we are committed to changing the way the council operates to match our resources.

“The section 114 notice is one step in what has been, and will continue to be, an on-going programme of improvement to our financial footing, which began with our new financial and executive management team.”