Slough library consultation will only ‘reduce services’, Tory councillor claims

11:55AM, Friday 22 October 2021
An opposition councillor has criticised a consultation over the future of Slough’s libraries for only offering options which will weaken the service.
Slough Borough Council is launching a 12-week consultation which proposes five options for cutting costs for the local authority’s libraries.
These include:
Councillor Chandra Muvvala (Con, Langley Kedermister) said: “The consultation is clearly about reducing services but not about improving the library services.
“All the options we have are either to reduce the hours, reduce the staff or close the buildings.
“There’s no option for improving the services.”
Council leader James Swindlehurst said: “People are cynical about consultations and think we have decided an answer before we go out which is absolutely not the case in this instance.
“This isn’t solely driven by money, we do need to make savings but we want to make sure the thing is doing its job for the money we spend on it.”
The consultation is set to launch on October 28. Visit www.slough.gov.uk/libraryconsultation to find out more.
